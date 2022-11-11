Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $326,000 Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,608 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Corning by 14.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,501 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 13.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 99.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 48,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 23,898 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 2.5% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 42,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Corning by 25.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 217,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 44,455 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLW. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Corning stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $34.46. The stock had a trading volume of 171,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,755,314. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

