ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) PT Lowered to C$54.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATA. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$56.50.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ATA traded down C$0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$43.84. 118,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,033. The company has a market cap of C$4.02 billion and a PE ratio of 30.54. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52 week low of C$30.60 and a 52 week high of C$53.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Insider Activity at ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems ( TSE:ATA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$610.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$617.53 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Angella Alexander sold 4,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$181,600.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$176,232.02.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

(Get Rating)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.