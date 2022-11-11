AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,481 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB raised its stake in AT&T by 2.7% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 335,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,163,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.9% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 134,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 37.4% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 1,067,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,365,000 after purchasing an additional 290,600 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 33.3% in the second quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $18.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.64.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

