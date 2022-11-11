AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Lowered to C$35.00 at Scotiabank

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$37.50 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ACQ. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC lowered their price objective on AutoCanada from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cormark lowered their price objective on AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$43.50 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on AutoCanada from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.50.

AutoCanada Price Performance

Shares of AutoCanada stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$25.82. The stock had a trading volume of 100,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$685.86 million and a P/E ratio of 5.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$24.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.10. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of C$20.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.03.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada ( TSE:ACQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoCanada will post 4.3899997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

