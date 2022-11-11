Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 on January 1st

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the business services provider on Sunday, January 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04.

Automatic Data Processing has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 47 years. Automatic Data Processing has a dividend payout ratio of 51.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to earn $9.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.8%.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $254.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Cowen increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.55.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.