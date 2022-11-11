Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 on January 1st

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the business services provider on Sunday, January 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04.
Automatic Data Processing has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 47 years. Automatic Data Processing has a dividend payout ratio of 51.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to earn $9.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.8%.
Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $254.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
In related news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Cowen increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.55.
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
