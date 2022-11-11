AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Lowered to Underweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $160.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $189.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AVB. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Colliers Securities cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $239.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $227.45.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $171.82 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $158.35 and a 52-week high of $259.05. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.74 and its 200 day moving average is $197.41.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 72.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.