AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Trading 13.1% Higher

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 13.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.52 and last traded at $4.48. 7,967 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 699,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company.

Get AvePoint alerts:

AvePoint Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $824.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.68.

Institutional Trading of AvePoint

AvePoint ( NASDAQ:AVPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.70 million. AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 18.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 227.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,390,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220,811 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AvePoint by 243.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,143,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,449 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AvePoint by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,545,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter. Bwcp LP raised its holdings in AvePoint by 9.8% during the first quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 1,406,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 126,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in AvePoint by 481.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,091,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 904,054 shares in the last quarter. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvePoint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.