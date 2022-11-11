AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Trading 13.1% Higher

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 13.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.52 and last traded at $4.48. 7,967 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 699,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company.
AvePoint Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $824.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.68.
Institutional Trading of AvePoint
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 227.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,390,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220,811 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AvePoint by 243.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,143,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,449 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AvePoint by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,545,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter. Bwcp LP raised its holdings in AvePoint by 9.8% during the first quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 1,406,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 126,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in AvePoint by 481.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,091,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 904,054 shares in the last quarter. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AvePoint Company Profile
AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.
