Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.40-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $412.00 million-$424.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $434.27 million. Avid Technology also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.40-1.50 EPS.
Avid Technology Trading Up 14.2 %
NASDAQ:AVID opened at $26.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.36. Avid Technology has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $37.31.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Avid Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.20.
About Avid Technology
Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.
