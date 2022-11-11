Avista (NYSE:AVA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.27-$2.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Avista also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.88-$2.08 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Avista from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Avista from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Avista from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVA traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $38.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Avista has a 12-month low of $35.72 and a 12-month high of $46.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average of $41.28.

Avista Dividend Announcement

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.32). Avista had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 5.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avista will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Avista’s payout ratio is 98.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Avista by 80.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Avista by 14.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Avista by 27.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Avista by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Avista during the 1st quarter worth $754,000. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avista Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.