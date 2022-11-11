Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) EVP Russell Low Sells 7,700 Shares of Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) EVP Russell Low sold 7,700 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $567,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,736.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $75.06 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $46.41 and a one year high of $83.74. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.01.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $229.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.