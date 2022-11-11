AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.53% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on AxoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
AxoGen Stock Performance
AXGN stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 0.55. AxoGen has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $13.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AxoGen Company Profile
AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.
