AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.53% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on AxoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

AXGN stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 0.55. AxoGen has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $13.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 24.8% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,025,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,776,000 after buying an additional 601,784 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the second quarter valued at $17,083,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,269,000 after buying an additional 38,968 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 12.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,729,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after buying an additional 187,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 0.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,638,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after buying an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

