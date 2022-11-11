B. Riley Boosts Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Price Target to $195.00

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $189.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $13.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $78.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $13.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $14.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $12.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $11.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $51.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.73 EPS.

AMR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $191.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

AMR stock opened at $155.01 on Tuesday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a fifty-two week low of $43.00 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.56. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.29.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $30.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.89 by ($0.86). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 142.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 78.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $5.418 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 14%. This is a boost from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous None dividend of $0.39. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David J. Stetson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.68, for a total transaction of $2,500,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,739 shares in the company, valued at $12,624,176.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,755,000 after buying an additional 176,742 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 186.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 872,215 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $112,629,000 after buying an additional 568,100 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 410.0% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 791,399 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,433,000 after buying an additional 636,230 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 36.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,322 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,803,000 after buying an additional 92,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,204,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

