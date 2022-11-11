B. Riley Weighs in on Fabrinet’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FN)

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2022

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Fabrinet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang expects that the technology company will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fabrinet’s current full-year earnings is $6.28 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fabrinet’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fabrinet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.90.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Fabrinet stock opened at $125.39 on Friday. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $74.57 and a fifty-two week high of $126.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $587.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.48 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fabrinet

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $553,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Fabrinet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth $8,650,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the first quarter worth $431,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $1,730,816.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,077.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fabrinet news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $1,730,816.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,077.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 17,681 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,880,551.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,805.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,323 shares of company stock valued at $14,549,572. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fabrinet

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.