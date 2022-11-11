B. Riley Weighs in on Fabrinet’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FN)

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Fabrinet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang expects that the technology company will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fabrinet’s current full-year earnings is $6.28 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fabrinet’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fabrinet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.90.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Fabrinet stock opened at $125.39 on Friday. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $74.57 and a fifty-two week high of $126.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $587.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.48 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fabrinet

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $553,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Fabrinet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth $8,650,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the first quarter worth $431,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $1,730,816.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,077.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fabrinet news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $1,730,816.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,077.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 17,681 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,880,551.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,805.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,323 shares of company stock valued at $14,549,572. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fabrinet

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.