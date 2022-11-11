Badger DAO Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.32 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 10th. In the last week, Badger DAO has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $34.42 million and approximately $7.32 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Badger DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.75 or 0.00015946 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Badger DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $101.83 or 0.00578720 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,304.17 or 0.30144574 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000369 BTC.

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 tokens. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Badger DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Badger DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.