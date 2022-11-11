Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,574 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 53,959 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $15,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA stock opened at $38.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.08.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.