Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,132 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $14,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $181.11 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total transaction of $424,099.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,053,065.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,432 shares of company stock valued at $689,162. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.55.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

