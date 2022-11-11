Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $16,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $180.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.68. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $159.02 and a one year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

