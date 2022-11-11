Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,040 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $15,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of CCI opened at $138.66 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.33.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

