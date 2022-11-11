Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,294 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $17,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.28.
Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences
Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 3.7 %
EW opened at $72.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73.
About Edwards Lifesciences
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Edwards Lifesciences (EW)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.