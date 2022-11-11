Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,294 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $17,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.28.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 3.7 %

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $16,481,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $571,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 90,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,955,326 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EW opened at $72.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

