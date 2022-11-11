Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $16,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,809,000 after buying an additional 1,027,669 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,134,000 after buying an additional 8,071,255 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,908,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,733,000 after purchasing an additional 114,864 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,995,000 after purchasing an additional 282,794 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,862,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,661,000 after purchasing an additional 225,633 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 5.4 %

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $165.71 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $185.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

