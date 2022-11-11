Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $14,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1,288.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AEP. Cfra lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.90.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $91.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.81. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The company has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 64.60%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

