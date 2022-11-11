Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 16,586 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,586 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $13,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,063,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,452,000 after buying an additional 143,471 shares in the last quarter. Visa Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $236,559,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 748,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,719,000 after purchasing an additional 28,319 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 37.4% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 705,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,828,000 after purchasing an additional 191,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 639,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,465,000 after purchasing an additional 26,339 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGV opened at $68.52 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $88.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.14 and a 200-day moving average of $69.05.

