Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 102,222 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,222 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $13,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1,160.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $79.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.73 and its 200 day moving average is $74.48. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.41 and a 1 year high of $82.10.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. Bank of America lifted their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $734,602.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,625.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $734,602.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,625.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,701,172 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

