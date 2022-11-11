Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 4.5 %

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $153.31 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.70.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.