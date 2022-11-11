Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 17,780 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 16.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 5,774 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 45.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 22,488 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 103.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 199,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 101,702 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 5.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 468,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,753,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.94. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 6.14%.

MRO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $5,487,247.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,018.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,702,308.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 481,406 shares of company stock valued at $15,004,236 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.