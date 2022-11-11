Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,044 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 70.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 26,987 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in NRG Energy by 33.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRG has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.17.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.95. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $47.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.77%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Featured Stories

