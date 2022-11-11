Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,809 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 7.7% during the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society raised its holdings in NIKE by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 79,750 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,135 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 29.2% during the second quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC now owns 28,348 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 20.8% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,484 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. UBS Group set a $141.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

NIKE Stock Up 8.0 %

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $99.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $156.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $177.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.33.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.