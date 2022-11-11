Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $656,000 Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 95.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 105,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 51,427 shares in the last quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,347,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 482,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after purchasing an additional 195,988 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,787,000 after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at $426,000.

VICI Properties Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE:VICI opened at $32.62 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.46.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.65.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

