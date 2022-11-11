Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $907,000 Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN opened at $66.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $100.72. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.72.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

