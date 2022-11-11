Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Increases Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.0% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.4% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 3.7 %

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $90.95 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.42 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.66.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.25%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.30.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

