Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Purchases 1,368 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BG. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Bunge by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Game Creek Capital LP lifted its holdings in Bunge by 49.7% during the second quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 55,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bunge by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 12.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $102.19 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $80.41 and a 1 year high of $128.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $16.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.73 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

BG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bunge in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.71.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

