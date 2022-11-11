Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 51 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth about $529,000. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.92.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $531.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $500.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.16. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $345.90 and a one year high of $556.27. The company has a market capitalization of $81.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

