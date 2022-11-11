Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 531 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $362.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $347.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.16. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

