Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 564 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,998 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 11,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.4% during the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 1,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QCOM opened at $120.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $135.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.21.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

