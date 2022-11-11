Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.27. Ballantyne Strong shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 2,847 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut Ballantyne Strong from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $45.75 million, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Ballantyne Strong news, major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc acquired 94,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $340,466.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,615,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,216,358. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 32.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTN. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ballantyne Strong by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,123 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ballantyne Strong by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 756,919 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,149 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ballantyne Strong by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 35,133 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in Ballantyne Strong by 303.8% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 60,563 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 45,563 shares in the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

