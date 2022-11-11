Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.67.
BSAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Banco Santander-Chile to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Banco Santander-Chile from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.
Banco Santander-Chile Stock Performance
NYSE:BSAC opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.41. Banco Santander-Chile has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander-Chile
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 106.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 41.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 16.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 6.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. 9.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
