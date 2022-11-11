Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

BSAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Banco Santander-Chile to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Banco Santander-Chile from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Banco Santander-Chile Stock Performance

NYSE:BSAC opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.41. Banco Santander-Chile has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.07). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $574.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 106.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 41.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 16.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 6.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. 9.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

