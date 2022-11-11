Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Trimmed by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,055 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.1% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,874,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,363,000 after buying an additional 172,567 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 364,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 65,693 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in Bank of America by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 925,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,798,000 after purchasing an additional 103,018 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,734,000. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.2% in the second quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $38.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.07. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

