Bank of America Cuts Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $11.50

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

LYFT has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $40.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lyft has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.13.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Price Performance

Lyft stock opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Lyft has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $54.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lyft Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,949 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its holdings in Lyft by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 15,212 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 1,228.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.