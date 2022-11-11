Bank of America Cuts Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $11.50

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
LYFT has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $40.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lyft has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.13.
Lyft stock opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Lyft has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $54.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.29.
Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.
