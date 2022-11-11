Bank of America Downgrades Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) to Underperform

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $230.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential downside of 5.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.88.

NYSE:HII opened at $244.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.12. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52 week low of $175.50 and a 52 week high of $260.02. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.10). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 6,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 167.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 19,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,568,000 after acquiring an additional 54,386 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

