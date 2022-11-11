Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.20

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.20 and traded as high as $34.50. Bank of Marin Bancorp shares last traded at $34.17, with a volume of 21,661 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $546.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.22.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Marin Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 77,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.7% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 25.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

