Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Performance

NYSE:BHB opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

