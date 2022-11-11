Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Performance
NYSE:BHB opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.87.
Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB)
