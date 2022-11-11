Barclays Boosts Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Price Target to €2.50

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from €2.30 ($2.30) to €2.50 ($2.50) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

ISNPY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.90 ($2.90) to €2.60 ($2.60) in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo to €2.90 ($2.90) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.70 ($2.70) to €2.20 ($2.20) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2.49.

Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Performance

Shares of ISNPY opened at $13.39 on Monday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $20.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.26.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

