Barclays Cuts DCC (LON:DCC) Price Target to GBX 4,500

DCC (LON:DCC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 5,550 ($63.90) to GBX 4,500 ($51.81) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($86.36) price objective on shares of DCC in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,642 ($76.48).

DCC Price Performance

Shares of DCC opened at GBX 4,578 ($52.71) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.52 billion and a PE ratio of 1,456.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,775.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,205.02. DCC has a 52-week low of GBX 4,460 ($51.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,520 ($75.07).

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

