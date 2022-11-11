Barclays Cuts Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Price Target to $19.00

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Veeco Instruments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Veeco Instruments Stock Up 7.9 %

VECO opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $32.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average of $20.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Veeco Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments during the first quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 1,463.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 146.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 125.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 30.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

