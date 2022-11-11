Barclays Raises Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Price Target to €61.00

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from €60.00 ($60.00) to €61.00 ($61.00) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €68.00 ($68.00) to €65.00 ($65.00) in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €71.00 ($71.00) to €65.00 ($65.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €52.00 ($52.00) to €49.00 ($49.00) in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HENKY traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.75. The stock had a trading volume of 69,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,146. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.45.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

