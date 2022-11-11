Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Haleon (LON:HLN)

Haleon (LON:HLN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 298 ($3.43) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.07% from the company’s previous close.

HLN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 368 ($4.24) target price on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.45) price target on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.15) target price on shares of Haleon in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($2.88) price target on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.45) target price on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 312.67 ($3.60).

Haleon Stock Performance

HLN stock opened at GBX 278.33 ($3.20) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 270.14. The company has a market capitalization of £25.70 billion and a PE ratio of 1,746.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.18, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Haleon has a 1 year low of GBX 241.17 ($2.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 337.40 ($3.88).

About Haleon

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

