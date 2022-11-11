Barclays Trims Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Target Price to $61.00

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ALRM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alarm.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.20.

ALRM stock opened at $55.04 on Tuesday. Alarm.com has a one year low of $47.16 and a one year high of $86.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 59.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.53 and a 200-day moving average of $64.57.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Alarm.com news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 9,769 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $694,868.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at $33,380,028.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 11,106 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $833,838.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at $35,233,692.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 9,769 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $694,868.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,380,028.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,106 shares of company stock worth $1,545,108. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 11.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 132.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

