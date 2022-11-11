Barclays Trims DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Target Price to $15.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
DKNG has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on DraftKings to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.38.
NASDAQ DKNG opened at $13.64 on Monday. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.77.
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
