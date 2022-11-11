Barclays Trims L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Target Price to €163.00

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from €164.00 ($164.00) to €163.00 ($163.00) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AIQUY. UBS Group increased their price objective on L’Air Liquide from €144.00 ($144.00) to €148.00 ($148.00) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on L’Air Liquide from €135.00 ($135.00) to €137.00 ($137.00) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered L’Air Liquide from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on L’Air Liquide from €160.00 ($160.00) to €146.00 ($146.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.52.
L’Air Liquide Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AIQUY traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $27.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,730. L’Air Liquide has a 52-week low of $22.09 and a 52-week high of $32.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.97.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
L’Air Liquide Company Profile
L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on L’Air Liquide (AIQUY)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.