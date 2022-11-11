Barclays Trims L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Target Price to €163.00

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from €164.00 ($164.00) to €163.00 ($163.00) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AIQUY. UBS Group increased their price objective on L’Air Liquide from €144.00 ($144.00) to €148.00 ($148.00) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on L’Air Liquide from €135.00 ($135.00) to €137.00 ($137.00) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered L’Air Liquide from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on L’Air Liquide from €160.00 ($160.00) to €146.00 ($146.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.52.

OTCMKTS AIQUY traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $27.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,730. L’Air Liquide has a 52-week low of $22.09 and a 52-week high of $32.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 30,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

