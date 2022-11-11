Barclays Trims Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Target Price to $7.00

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barclays from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 70.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Latham Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Latham Group from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Latham Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Latham Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Latham Group from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Latham Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

Latham Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $4.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $481.36 million, a P/E ratio of -31.62, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.78. Latham Group has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $27.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Latham Group

Latham Group ( NASDAQ:SWIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $206.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.64 million. Latham Group had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Latham Group will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the third quarter worth $4,862,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the second quarter worth $9,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Latham Group by 44.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,943 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Latham Group by 37.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,476,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,784,000 after purchasing an additional 674,112 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Latham Group by 38.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,480,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 410,500 shares during the period. 32.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

