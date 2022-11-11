Barclays Trims Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Target Price to $7.00

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barclays from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 70.32% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Latham Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Latham Group from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Latham Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Latham Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Latham Group from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Latham Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.21.
Latham Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $4.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $481.36 million, a P/E ratio of -31.62, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.78. Latham Group has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $27.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Latham Group
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the third quarter worth $4,862,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the second quarter worth $9,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Latham Group by 44.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,943 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Latham Group by 37.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,476,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,784,000 after purchasing an additional 674,112 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Latham Group by 38.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,480,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 410,500 shares during the period. 32.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Latham Group Company Profile
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
